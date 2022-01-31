Kansas City's decision-making down the stretch of Sunday's AFC championship on Sunday drew significant criticism, but Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid weren't the only people to make crucial errors late.

CBS analyst Tony Romo was derided for his assessment of strategy for both teams as the Chiefs faced a 3rd-and-goal from the Cincinnati 9-yard line. Romo suggested the Bengals might want to let the Chiefs score in order to get the ball down 28-24 with about 90 seconds to play, an idea that didn't exactly seem optimal to those on Twitter.

The skepticism regarding Romo’s comment was quickly validated. Mahomes was sacked on the ensuing play, leading to a 44-yard field goal from Harrison Butker to send the game to overtime.

Mahomes and the Chiefs won their second straight coin flip in overtime, but even that wasn’t enough to hold off the playoff collapse. He tossed a pick on third down on Kansas City’s first drive, and a few clutch throws from Joe Burrow placed the Bengals in position for a game-winning field goal.

Sunday wasn’t the brightest moment for either Mahomes and Romo, but don’t worry. We'll likely see this pairing once again next January as the Chiefs continue to aim for their second Lombardi Trophy of the Mahomes era.

