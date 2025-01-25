Texas A&M vs. Texas Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Saturday, Jan. 25
Texas remains on the hunt for some resume building wins in SEC play with a home game against in-state foe Texas A&M on the docket for Saturday.
The Longhorns were dismantled by the Aggies on the road early on in SEC play, failing to keep Texas A&M off the glass en route to a blowout win. Now, with the setting flipped, can the Longhorns emerge with a win in a pick ‘em situation.
The Aggies are off of a thrilling come from behind win at Ole Miss and the team has been a tough out in SEC play, will it continue on Saturday?
Here’s our betting preview.
Texas A&M vs. Texas Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Texas A&M: +1.5 (-122)
- Texas: -1.5 (+100)
Moneyline
- Texas A&M: -111
- Texas: -108
Total: 141.5 (Over -115/Under -105)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Texas A&M vs. Texas How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, January 25th
- Game Time: 2:30 PM EST
- Venue: Moody Arena
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN2
- Texas A&M Record: 15-4
- Texas Record: 13-6
Texas A&M vs. Texas Key Players to Watch
Texas A&M
Pharrel Payne: The Aggies best form of offense is its ability to simply get more shots up than its opponents. The team is tops in the nation in offensive rebounding rate, and Payne is the leader of this part of the team’s offense. The center is 56th in the country in offensive rebounding rate and was impactful against the Longhorns, clearing space around the rim and scoring 15 points back on January 4th.
Texas
Tre Johnson: Johnson is mired in a shooting slump in SEC play, shooting only 23% from beyond the arc as he adjusts to life in the SEC. The freshman is reliant on his silky shot making ability, but that has been a struggle in league play despite a few big scoring efforts. He will get his shots up against Texas A&M’s compact zone defense, which can be what he needs to get going. However, he did miss all five of his three-point attempts against the Aggies earlier this month.
Texas A&M vs. Texas Prediction and Pick
The first meeting paints a grim picture for the Longhorns. The team lost by 20 despite Texas A&M making only two of 19 shots from beyond the arc. The big reason why was that the Aggies took five more shots and 12 more free throws than the Longhorns on a +10 rebounding margin.
However, I do believe that the Longhorns this matchup at home sets up well for Texas, who is owed quite a bit of three-point regression, shooting only 27% from beyond the arc despite shooting above 38% as a team in non conference play.
The Aggies will allow teams to fire from the perimeter, allowing the highest three-point rate in SEC play, and the Longhorns have the shot makers to challenge Buzz Williams’ physical defense.
The Longhorns must contend on the boards against the Aggies, but I don’t believe that the early SEC returns that have the visitors posting a better effective field goal percentage than the Longhorns is a true indicator of the offensive quality of each group.
Lastly, in what will likely be a tight game throughout, look for free throws to decide this one. Texas shoots nearly 75% as a team, 89th in the country, while Texas A&M is a shade under 68%, 294th nationally.
PICK: Texas ML (-108)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.