Tom Brady Breaks Down Unique Aspect of J.J. McCarthy’s Debut That He Loved
J.J. McCarthy turned around a difficult first three quarters of football to lead the Vikings to an impressive comeback win over the Bears in his first NFL start.
McCarthy earned praise from fans, media and teammates alike for how he handled his early struggles, including an ugly pick-six, and was able to get his squad back on track with a 21-point fourth quarter.
On Thursday, Tom Brady joined the chorus of those highlighting McCarthy’s performance, and shouted out one aspect of his game that he thought stood out: his passion.
“I absolutely love it when I see that type of emotion,” Brady said while appearing as a guest on Colin Cowherd’s show. “I think it brings you to a higher level of focus.”
He continued:
“When you’re electrified as a player, you play with the most focus, the most anticipation. Everything ends up being at the highest sense of alertness. I love that aspect of his game, he’s just got to keep that going for a long time. I believe it’s part of your conditioning—that ability to elevate your teammates as well in those big moments. I love seeing that in a Michigan man.”
McCarthy still has a long way to go after his first NFL start, especially given how poorly he began the game. But it’s clear that Brady already sees in him one key aspect of becoming one of the greats.