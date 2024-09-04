SI

Tony Gonzalez Wants Bigger Paydays For Star Tight Ends Like Travis Kelce

Gonzalez discussed his relationship with Kelce and his hopes tight ends can be paid like receivers.

Stephen Douglas

Tony Gonzalez on Prime’s Thursday Night Football broadcast.
Tony Gonzalez on Prime’s Thursday Night Football broadcast. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Tony Gonzalez spoke with Sports Illustrated's Brice Butler to talk about the upcoming NFL season. Gonzalez, who is now a broadcaster for Prime's Thursday Night Football team, is a 14-year Pro Bowler who played a decade with the Kasnas City Chiefs.

Gonzalez was still in the NFL when the Chiefs drafted the franchise's next great tight end, Travis Kelce. Gonzalez revealed that the Chiefs put him in contact with Kelce when they first drafted him, telling their former player that they thought they had something special. Gonzalez agrees and said he hopes today's tight ends continue to take the position to the next level.

He also hopes today's tight ends can take the position's pay to the next level. Asked what he thought about the NFL pay structure, he did not hold back.

"That it’s ridiculous," said Gonzalez. "And it’s stupid. The rule that you get paid by position. And it goes back… still to this day, Travis Kelce makes $17 million a year. That’s a lot of money. But compare it to $35 million that some of these elite receivers are getting. And you’re telling me he’s not worth 25 a year or 30? It’s absolutely ridiculous just because you have a tight end name they don’t pay you. Same thing in my day. I was having 1,200 yards, ten touchdowns. Just as much as receivers and I would get half the money. But it’s ridiculous. I hope the NFL changes the rule."

