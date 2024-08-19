Twins vs. Padres Prediction, Odds and Probable Pitchers for Monday, Aug. 19 (Trust Michael King)
Two 70-win teams square off on FS1 on Monday night with playoff spots up for grabs in the American and National League over the final month and a half of the 2024 season.
The San Diego Padres are just three games out of the NL West lead and hold the No. 1 wild card spot heading into tonight’s matchup with the Minnesota Twins, who are two games out of the AL Central lead and hold the No. 2 wild card spot in the AL.
Oddsmakers are giving the Padres the edge in this one, possibly due to the pitching matchup that features Twins prospect Zebby Matthews making just his second career appearance.
Let’s dive into the odds, probable pitchers and my best bet for Monday’s contest.
Twins vs. Padres Odds, Run Line and Total
Run Line
- Twins +1.5 (-162)
- Padres -1.5 (+136)
Moneyline
- Twins: +136
- Padres: -162
Total
- 7.5 (Over +102/Under -122)
Twins vs. Padres Probable Pitchers
- Minnesota: Zebby Matthews (1-0, 3.60 ERA)
- San Diego: Michael King (10-6, 3.19 ERA)
Twins vs. Padres How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Aug. 19
- Time: 9:40 p.m. EST
- Venue: Petco Park
- How to Watch (TV): FS1, Bally Sports North
- Twins record: 70-54
- Padres record: 70-55
Twins vs. Padres Key Players to Watch
Minnesota Twins
Zebby Matthews: An eighth-round pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, Matthews is making his second start of his MLB career after tossing five innings of two-run ball in a win over the Kansas City Royals in his last start. Can he continue a strong start to his career on Monday?
San Diego Padres
Michael King: A former reliever with the New York Yankees, Michael King has really come into his own as a starter, putting up a 3.19 ERA this season. Since late June, he has been elite, posting a 1.94 ERA over seven starts. In all of those starts, he has allowed three or fewer earned runs. San Diego is now 16-8 when he’s on the mound in 2024.
Twins vs. Padres Prediction and Pick
This game is one of my favorite bets on the night, mainly because King has been dominant over the last month and change. I broke down the pick for this one in today’s Rounding the Bases – SI Betting’s straight up picks for the MLB action every day:
Pick: Padres Moneyline (-162)
