Warriors vs. Bulls Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Saturday, Feb. 8
The Jimmy Butler era is set to begin for the Warriors as he returns to the floor for his new team against his first team in the Bulls.
Chicago is in the midst of a rebuild, but the team has a chance at sneaking into the bottom of the Eastern Conference Play-In game. However, the Warriors enter as substantial road favorites despite being under .500. Many are pegging the Dubs for a big uptick in production with the addition of Butler, will it show up in his first game?
Here’s our betting preview.
Warriors vs. Bulls Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Warriors: -6 (-110)
- Bulls: +6 (-110)
Moneyline
- Warriors: -245
- Bulls: +200
Total: 239 (Over -110/Under -110)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Warriors vs. Bulls How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, February 8th
- Game Time: 8:30 PM EST
- Venue: United Center
- How to Watch (TV): NBC Sports-Bay Area
- Warriors Record: 25-26
- Bulls Record: 22-30
Warriors vs. Bulls Injury Reports
Warriors Injury Report
- Moses Moody - back - probable
- Gui Santos - knee - questionable
- Jonathan Kuminga - ankle - OUT
Bulls Injury Report
- Dalen Terry - knee - questionable
- Lonzo Ball - illness - questionable
- Kevin Huerter - trade - questionable
- Zach Collins - trade - questionable
- Tre Jones - trade - questionable
- Talen Horton-Tucker - leg - questionable
- Adama Sanogo - knee - OUT
Warriors vs. Bulls Best NBA Prop Bets
Golden State Warriors
Stephen Curry OVER 26.5 Points (-118)
Butler may be limited in his minutes, but I believe his impact can quickly show up in how defenses guard Curry as another player that can create his own shot is on the floor.
Curry is averaging less than 23 points per game, down several points, but he has been forcing the issue as a scorer of late, scoring 30 or more in the last two games. However, his efficiency is down as defenses focus a ton of attention towards him, shooting about 40% since the start of December.
I’m expecting Butler to make a quick impact by way of his gravity to open up the floor for Curry, who can have a far more efficient evening.
Chicago Bulls
Matas Buzelis UNDER 4.5 Rebounds (+128)
The rookie has been impressive in an increased role over the last few weeks, but I’m not sold on his usage as a rebounder.
At plus money, I’m willing to go under his rebounding prop given that he is averaging only seven rebound chances over the last two weeks and he has gone over this number twice in two of those seven games.
It’s also worth noting that Golden State is a top three rebounding team in the NBA this season. Even if one can argue the team sacrificed some rebounding to acquire Jimmy Butler, the drop-off isn’t that massive.
Warriors vs. Bulls Prediction and Pick
Sure, the Warriors made a splashy acquisition at the trade deadline to bring in Butler, but I’m not counting on an instant impact by way of the Dubs covering a big number on the road.
This is the same point spread that the Warriors were laying in Utah a few nights ago when it lost outright to the lowly Jazz. While the team will be at full strength for this one, the Bulls and Warriors aren’t that far apart.
Since the start of 2025, the Warriors are 19th in net rating, posting a -2.9 mark while the Bulls are 22nd at -4.0.
Further, Golden State has lost five of the last six games on the road outright and now are being counted on to improve its play almost instantly with the addition of Butler.
I’ll go against it and take the Bulls as big home underdogs.
PICK: Bulls +6.5 (available at FanDuel Sportsbook)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.