Who is Miki Sudo? Everything to Know About the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest Contender
Miki Sudo is the defending Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest champion in the women's competition. One of the best competitive eaters in the world, Sudo will put her mustard yellow belt on the line on the Fourth of July as she tries to win her 10th title and break her own world record.
The 38-year-old has won nine of the last ten women's competitions at the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest and has never lost. Sudo has been involved in competitive eating since 2013 and has been at the top of the sport ever since.
How many hot dogs can Miki Sudo eat?
A lot. Sudo ate a record 48.5 hot dogs during the 2020 contest. Her lowest winning total was 31 hot dogs in 2019.
Sudo has been unbeatable since she took down Sonya Thomas in 2014, with the exception of the 2021 contest, which she missed while pregnant. In addition to owning the world record for most hot dogs eaten in the women's contest, she holds records for eating the most ice cream, kimchi, wild rice hot dish, corn dogs, steamed fish balls, cheese slices, steamed pork buns and glazed donuts.
Is Miki Sudo married?
Sudo is married to fellow competitive eater Nick Wehry. The pair met at the gym the morning of the 2018 hot dog eating contest. A year later they started dating. In 2021 Wehry, a former bodybuilder, set a world-record by eating 50 hard-boiled eggs in three minutes and four seconds. When he finished he dropped to one knee and proposed to Sudo.
Later that year Sudo missed the Nathan's contest because she was pregnant with their son Max. Wehry also has two children from a previous relationship.
Heading into the 2024 contest, Sudo and Wehry are listed at number three and four on the official Major League Eating rankings.
With Joey Chestnut missing this year's contest there's a legitimate chance both husband and wife win their respective events. Sudo is obviously the favorite in the women's competition while Wehry finished just four dogs behind No. 2 ranked eater Geoffrey Esper in 2023.