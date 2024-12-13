Why Does Chelsea vs. Brentford Kick Off So Late on Sunday?
Chelsea look to continue its strong start to the Premier League season when they host Thomas Frank's Brentford, but fans around the world might be confused by the late start time.
Chelsea look like a different team under new manager Enzo Maresca. The Blues have amassed 31 points through 15 games in the Premier League, plus a perfect record in the UEFA Conference League through five games. While they're a clear favorite to win the European competition, Chelsea have made a strong case for challenging not just for a Champions League spot, but potentially even the league if their form keeps up.
The side's latest league game comes Sunday, Dec. 15 when they host Brentford. A tough task given how organized Thomas Frank's team can be, but also one that Chelsea should be up for looking to end 2024 on a high note.
Though, the game has a later scheduled kick-off than normal.
Why Does Chelsea vs. Brentford Kick Off So Late on Sunday?
Chelsea vs. Brentford kicks off Sunday, Dec. 15 at 2 p.m. ET (7 p.m. UK). The game was originally scheduled for 10 a.m. ET (3 p.m. UK) on Saturday the 14th, but because of Chelsea's UEFA commitments the match had to be rescheduled.
Chelsea traveled to Kazakhstan this past Thursday to face Astana in the Conference League. As such, the game was moved because of rules regarding teams who play Thursday. At the earliest, teams have to play Sunday.
The game will begin at the same time Tottenham Hotspur takes on Southampton. Meaning, Sunday will include not just these two London clubs, but also the Manchester derby.