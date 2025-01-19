Wisconsin, Big Ten Blast Miami Over Xavier Lucas Allegations in Separate Statements
On Friday, cornerback Xavier Lucas announced he would transfer from Wisconsin to Miami—a move that has taken just 24 hours to shake up the world of college football.
Lucas's move is unique in that he did not enter the transfer portal before joining the Hurricanes, a move the NCAA insinuated Friday was legal. Now, the Badgers and the Big Ten are pushing back against that characterization—and accusing Miami of impermissible contact in the process.
"We have credible information indicating impermissible contact between Xavier and University of Miami football program personnel prior to Xavier’s request to enter the transfer portal," Wisconsin said in a statement—insisting that Lucas had violated a "binding" agreement.
The Big Ten backed the Badgers in its own statement—and shaded the ACC in the process.
"Information suggesting tampering and contract interference in this case by the University of Miami is very troubling," the league said. "These actions undermine the effort of its own conference as the ACC continues its collaboration... in developing a sustainable framework for college sports."
Lucas posted 18 total tackles in 12 games for Wisconsin this season.