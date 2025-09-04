Analyst Rips Sky's Angel Reese After Controversial Comments
Two-time WNBA All-Star Angel Reese is under the fire for her recent comments about her Chicago Sky teammates.
The Sky took their win counter to double digits after securing an 88-64 win over the Connecticut Sun on Wednesday. Reese broke silence on her future in the postgame conference, calling out her teammates for the disappointing season.
"I’m not settling for the same s*** we did this year," Reese told Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune recently. “We have to get good players. We have to get great players. That’s a non-negotiable for me. I’m willing and wanting to play with the best. And however I can help to get the best here, that’s what I’m going to do this offseason. So it’s going to be very, very important this offseason to make sure we attract the best of the best because we can’t settle for what we have this year."
"I am very vocal about what we need and what I want," Reese said. "I’d like to be here for my career, but if things don’t pan out, obviously I might have to move in a different direction and do what’s best for me. But while I am here, I’m going to try to stay open-minded about what I have here and maximize that as much as I can."
Jason Whitlock doesn't seem to be pleased with the 23-year-old's comments about her teammates. During Thursday's episode of his "Fearless With Jason Whitlock," show, he slammed the 2024 first-round pick for her statement.
"That's Angel Reese, thinking she is LeBron James," Whitlock said. "Thinking that she is Kevin Durant. Thinking she is James Harden. Thinking that after two seasons in the WNBA, she is some sort of commodity that has to be surrounded by the best and greatest players. That's Angel Reese in her delusion."
Whitlock pointed out that this isn't the first time Reese has disrespected a teammate and she said that the team can't count on Courtney Vendersloot and need somebody young after the veteran was forced to miss the entire season due to right ACL tear.
He added that Reese disappeared for three weeks for a mysterious back injury and has always tried to slack away when the going got tough. Whitlock went on to say that Reese is a headache and nobody enjoys playing with her.
The 58-year-old believes Reese has a destination in mind and wants to get out of Chicago to play for the Dallas Wings to play with Paige Bueckers, the potential rookie of the year.
Angel Reese Apologises to Teammates Following Backlash
Reese's comments were not received well by the fans and also her teamates. So, the 2024 WNBA rebounding leader issued an apology on Thursday.
“I’m frustrated at myself right now,” Reese admitted to several reporters after the game. “I think the language is taken out of context. I really didn’t intentionally mean to put down my teammates. They’ve been through this with me throughout the whole year. They’ve busted their ass just how I’ve busted my ass. They showed up for me through thick and thin when nobody could see anything.”
The youngster realizes that her words have hurt her teammates and is trying to repair her relationship with the organization and her teammates. She has acknowledged the need for personal growth in how she communicates her feelings.
