Cornerback is another position where the list of top-end talent easily could have expanded to include five more names. Whether a team prefers a big, physical cornerback to play outside in press-man or a quick-footed, shifty option to handle the slot, there are choices to go around in this year’s CB class. ​

Rank Player School Measurables 1 Quincy Wilson Florida 6' 1", 213 lbs. 2 Desmond King Iowa 5' 11", 203 lbs. 3 Sidney Jones Washington 6' 0", 181 lbs. 4 Marlon Humphrey Alabama 6' 1", 198 lbs. 5 ​Jourdan Lewis Michigan 5' 11", 186 lbs. 6 Jalen Tabor​ Florida 6' 0", 191 lbs. 7 Marshon Lattimore Ohio State 6' 0", 192 lbs. 8 Cordrea Tankersley Clemson 6' 1", 200 lbs. 9 Gareon Conley​ Ohio State 6' 0", 195 lbs. 10 Chidobe Awuzie Colorado 6' 0", 195 lbs.

Wilson plays a heavy, physical lock-down style on the outside. King falls shy of the noteworthy 6-foot line for cornerbacks, but you wouldn’t know it by how he goes at it. He can play in all coverages, and he’ll step up in run support. Jones is another in-your-face cornerback, even though he runs 30 or 40 pounds lighter than Wilson. Lewis is among the smallest of the bunch, but he mirrors receivers’ routes incredibly well with his quick feet and finishes plays. Take your pick on the Ohio State guys: Both Lattimore and Conley have first-round potential, which just goes to show what a loaded group this is.