NFL

2017 NFL draft rankings: Cornerbacks

Cornerback is another position where the list of top-end talent easily could have expanded to include five more names. Whether a team prefers a big, physical cornerback to play outside in press-man or a quick-footed, shifty option to handle the slot, there are choices to go around in this year’s CB class. ​

 
Rank Player School Measurables
1 Quincy Wilson Florida 6' 1", 213 lbs.
2 Desmond King Iowa 5' 11", 203 lbs.
3 Sidney Jones Washington 6' 0", 181 lbs.
4 Marlon Humphrey Alabama 6' 1", 198 lbs.
5 ​Jourdan Lewis Michigan 5' 11", 186 lbs.
6 Jalen Tabor​ Florida 6' 0", 191 lbs.
7 Marshon Lattimore Ohio State 6' 0", 192 lbs.
8 Cordrea Tankersley Clemson 6' 1", 200 lbs.
9 Gareon Conley​ Ohio State 6' 0", 195 lbs.
10 Chidobe Awuzie Colorado 6' 0", 195 lbs.

Wilson plays a heavy, physical lock-down style on the outside. King falls shy of the noteworthy 6-foot line for cornerbacks, but you wouldn’t know it by how he goes at it. He can play in all coverages, and he’ll step up in run support. Jones is another in-your-face cornerback, even though he runs 30 or 40 pounds lighter than Wilson. Lewis is among the smallest of the bunch, but he mirrors receivers’ routes incredibly well with his quick feet and finishes plays. Take your pick on the Ohio State guys: Both Lattimore and Conley have first-round potential, which just goes to show what a loaded group this is.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters