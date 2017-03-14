Kordell Stewart wins $3 million in damages from man who claimed they dated

Former Steelers quarter Kordell Stewart has been awarded $3 million in damages from a blogger who claimed he and Stewart had a homosexual relationship, according to WCNC

“The actions of these irresponsible people are harmful and damaging the brand that I and others like me have worked very hard for,” said Stewart, who spent 11 years in the NFL and played for the Steelers, Bears and Ravens. 

Stewart, 44, sued Andrew Caldwell, Jarrius Keyn Moon and Catalyst Next LLC last year. The suit claimed that Caldwell, a cast member on “The Gospel Truth” reality show, said that he and Stewart dated to drive up interest in the show. 

The suit was successful and a damages hearing was held in February. 

Stewart’s attorney, Antavius Weems, says the homosexual rumor is one of many that have been falsely spread about Stewart—others include his buying the BET network and buying a private island. 

“Mr. Stewart has chosen a public life, and understands clearly that a large part of that comes with people targeting you for profit,” Weems said. “But he became concerned when his minor son became the target of these people.”

