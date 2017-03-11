It seems Floyd Mayweather really wants to fight Conor McGregor.

Mayweather spoke at a recent even in the U.K. and said that he’s officially unretired, but only for a bout with the MMA champion, should it come together. Rumors surrounding the fight have swirled for months. Mayweather wants a fight in June.

“When I faced Arturo Gatti, I went to his turf,” Mayweather said. “He was the A side, I was the B side. I beat him, I didn’t cry, I didn’t complain. When I faced Oscar De La Hoya, he was the A side, I was the B side. I didn’t cry, I didn’t complain, I beat him and I became the A side. For Conor McGregor, I’m coming out of retirement, just to fight Conor McGregor.”

“I don’t want to hear no more excuses about the money, about the UFC. Sign the paper with the UFC so you can fight me in June. Simple and plain. Let’s fight in June. You’re the B side, I’m the A side. We’re not here to cry about money. I’m tired of all this crying about money and talking about you want to fight. You blowing smoke up everybody’s ass. If you want to fight, sign the paperwork, let’s do it.

“Today, I’m officially out of retirement for Conor McGregor. We don’t need to waste no time. We need to make this s— happen quickly. Let’s get it on in June.”