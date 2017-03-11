Boxing

Floyd Mayweather says he’s unretiring just to fight Conor McGregor

1:20 | More Sports
These athletes are raking in the most endorsement money
SI Wire
25 minutes ago

It seems Floyd Mayweather really wants to fight Conor McGregor.

Mayweather spoke at a recent even in the U.K. and said that he’s officially unretired, but only for a bout with the MMA champion, should it come together. Rumors surrounding the fight have swirled for months. Mayweather wants a fight in June.

“When I faced Arturo Gatti, I went to his turf,” Mayweather said. “He was the A side, I was the B side. I beat him, I didn’t cry, I didn’t complain. When I faced Oscar De La Hoya, he was the A side, I was the B side. I didn’t cry, I didn’t complain, I beat him and I became the A side. For Conor McGregor, I’m coming out of retirement, just to fight Conor McGregor.”

“I don’t want to hear no more excuses about the money, about the UFC. Sign the paper with the UFC so you can fight me in June. Simple and plain. Let’s fight in June. You’re the B side, I’m the A side. We’re not here to cry about money. I’m tired of all this crying about money and talking about you want to fight. You blowing smoke up everybody’s ass. If you want to fight, sign the paperwork, let’s do it.

“Today, I’m officially out of retirement for Conor McGregor. We don’t need to waste no time. We need to make this s— happen quickly. Let’s get it on in June.”

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters