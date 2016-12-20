Down
Chris Canty: Broncos' defense was right to be frustrated with lack of offense
NFL
Fantasy football Week 16: Complete player rankings for every position

  • Fantasy championships are at stake in the penultimate week of the NFL season, meaning the toss-up decisions owners face this week could mean the difference between glory and despair. Our experts size up your options.
Michael Beller & Pat Fitzmaurice
Tuesday December 20th, 2016

For most season-long fantasy leagues, Week 16 is the end-all, be-all. After 15 weeks of close calls and gutsy roster decisions, the teams still standing have one final lineup to set with a fantasy championship on the line. Will Adrian Peterson knock any more rust off in his second game back? Can the Saints’ playmakers expect a big day against a Tampa Bay defense that showed signs of weakness in Week 15? Which top-tier players should you think twice about locking in? Our fantasy experts reveal where they stand on your fantasy assets in Week 16 below.

Michael Beller's rankings

Pat Fitzmaurice's rankings

