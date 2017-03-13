indoor football

Ready to call plays again? Be a part of the game as Salt Lake faces the Spokane Empire

  • The Salt Lake Screaming Eagles (1-1), the first fan-run professional football team, returns to the field Monday night against the Spokane Empire on the heels of some historic firsts.

Get your clipboard. It's time to be a co-offensive coordinator again.

The Salt Lake Screaming Eagles (1-1), the first fan-run professional football team, returns to the field Monday night against the Spokane Empire on the heels of some historic firsts.

They logged the first win by a fan-run professional football team in history with their 42-41 overtime road victory over the Colorado Crush on Feb. 26.  They also marked an impressive first for their fans, as the Screaming Eagles’ fan-called offense generated the Indoor Football League’s Offensive Player of the Week with quarterback Verlon Reed taking the honors with a performance highlighted by five passing touchdowns and 61 rushing yards.

Help call all the offensive plays in real time again. via the Screaming Eagles app (Download here on Android or iOS)

Watch: How the Screaming Eagles app allows you to call plays during games

