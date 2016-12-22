The Cleveland Indians will sign former Blue Jays slugger Edwin Encarnacion to a three-year deal, Jon Heyman of FanRag Sports reports.

The deal is reportedly worth around $20 million annually and contains an option for a fourth season. Ken Rosenthal of Fox Sports reports the deal guarantees $65 million, with a $5 million buyout on the option.

Encarnacion had also been tied to the Athletics and Rangers. He hit .263 with 42 home runs last season and had been a presence in the middle of the Blue Jays’ order since 2009. He has hit 34 or more home runs in five straight seasons.

It is unclear what this means for the return of Mike Napoli to Cleveland. Toronto signed Kendrys Morales to play first base and DH early in free agency, making Encarnacion’s return unlikely. The Jays’ other major free agent, Jose Bautista, remains unsigned.