Jose Canseco called out Hall of Fame voters for their 'hypocrisy' surrounding PED usage in baseball.

Canseco a noted former PED user who famously tried to out several of his peers in his book, went on a Twitter rant Wednesday after it was announced that Jeff Bagwell, Ivan Rodriguez and Tim Raines would make up this year’s class.

Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens are among the players linked to PED use that have struggled to obtain the requisite 75% of votes despite gaudy stats and accolades.

How the f*** is Jeff Bagwell being inducted into the Hall of Fame and Mark mcgwire's not that is disgusting — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) January 18, 2017

It's a great day for the hypocrisy of the Hall of Fame voting induct all that used Peds or induct none — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) January 18, 2017

How it's not Mark McGwire Sammy Sosa Roger Clemens Rafael palmeiro not in the Hall of Fame that is a travesty — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) January 18, 2017

And definitely bonds should be in the Hall of Fame are you kidding me that is disgusting — Jose Canseco (@JoseCanseco) January 18, 2017

In earlier tweets, Canseco suggested Bagwell used PEDs. In his 2005 book “Juiced,” Canseco suggested Rodriguez used them as well.