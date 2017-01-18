MLB

Jose Canseco calls out PED 'hypocrisy' in Hall of Fame voting

SI Wire
2 hours ago

Jose Canseco called out Hall of Fame voters for their 'hypocrisy' surrounding PED usage in baseball.

Canseco a noted former PED user who famously tried to out several of his peers in his book, went on a Twitter rant Wednesday after it was announced that Jeff Bagwell, Ivan Rodriguez and Tim Raines would make up this year’s class.

Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens are among the players linked to PED use that have struggled to obtain the requisite 75% of votes despite gaudy stats and accolades.

In earlier tweets, Canseco suggested Bagwell used PEDs. In his 2005 book “Juiced,” Canseco suggested Rodriguez used them as well.

