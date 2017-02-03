MLB’s eight new Spring Training hats, ranked

It’s almost time for pitchers and catchers to report, and they will be doing so in style.

Reprising last year’s sartorially-minded opinion piece, we ranked the eight new hat designs.

MLB has released all the new spring training gear. It’s available. These hats have sort of annoying Spring Training sign logos on the side, but whatever.

And as with any potential purchase or fashion-related opinion, always consult Extra Mustard.

If you really want this monstrosity...it’ll be half-off at every New York City Modell’s in about two months.

The color-blocking doesn’t do it for me, but at least it’s not Chief Wahoo.

Sometimes logos are too big for their hats. This is one of those times.

Mets hats are fresh, but wait, isn’t this just the regular Mets logo?

MLB.com This retro logo is always a winner, unlike the Cubs, who have just recently figured that part out. 3. Yankees MLB.com Why did they bother making two hats when this one is obviously perfect? 2. Rays MLB.com A literal Ray of sunshine? BRILLIANT!

Seattle’s retro gear is generally terrific, and I don’t think anyone would mind the return of the Trident “M” on some regular basis.