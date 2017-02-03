MLB

MLB’s eight new Spring Training hats, ranked

It’s almost time for pitchers and catchers to report, and they will be doing so in style.

Reprising last year’s sartorially-minded opinion piece, we ranked the eight new hat designs.

MLB has released all the new spring training gear. It’s available. These hats have sort of annoying Spring Training sign logos on the side, but whatever.

And as with any potential purchase or fashion-related opinion, always consult Extra Mustard.

8. Yankees

MLB.com

If you really want this monstrosity...it’ll be half-off at every New York City Modell’s in about two months.

7. Indians

MLB.com

 
The color-blocking doesn’t do it for me, but at least it’s not Chief Wahoo.

6. Braves

MLB.com

 
Sometimes logos are too big for their hats. This is one of those times.

5. Mets

MLB.com

 
Mets hats are fresh, but wait, isn’t this just the regular Mets logo?

4. Cubs

MLB.com

 
This retro logo is always a winner, unlike the Cubs, who have just recently figured that part out.

3. Yankees

MLB.com

 
Why did they bother making two hats when this one is obviously perfect?

2. Rays

MLB.com

 
A literal Ray of sunshine? BRILLIANT!

1. Mariners

MLB.com

Seattle’s retro gear is generally terrific, and I don’t think anyone would mind the return of the Trident “M” on some regular basis.

