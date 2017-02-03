MLB’s eight new Spring Training hats, ranked
It’s almost time for pitchers and catchers to report, and they will be doing so in style.
Reprising last year’s sartorially-minded opinion piece, we ranked the eight new hat designs.
MLB has released all the new spring training gear. It’s available. These hats have sort of annoying Spring Training sign logos on the side, but whatever.
And as with any potential purchase or fashion-related opinion, always consult Extra Mustard.
8. Yankees
If you really want this monstrosity...it’ll be half-off at every New York City Modell’s in about two months.
7. Indians
6. Braves
5. Mets
4. Cubs
3. Yankees
2. Rays
1. Mariners
Seattle’s retro gear is generally terrific, and I don’t think anyone would mind the return of the Trident “M” on some regular basis.