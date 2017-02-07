The Texas Rangers have agreed to a one-year deal worth $8.5 million with first baseman Mike Napoli, according to ESPN's Jim Bowden.

Napoli's deal also includes a team option for a second year, according to Bowden.

This will be his third stint in Texas. He played for the Rangers from 2011-2012 before leaving for the Red Sox on a three-year deal. He returned to Texas in August 2015 in a trade with Boston.

Napoli is coming off a season in which he hit 34 home runs with a .239 batting average for the Cleveland Indians. Last season, he signed a one-year deal worth $7 million.

The Rangers could also use him as a designated hitter after the departure of Mitch Moreland and Carlos Beltran leaves a void in the lineup.