Charles Kushner, father of White House senior advisor Jared Kushner, is part of a group looking to purchase the Marlins, ESPN reports.

The younger Kushner is married to Ivanka Trump, daughter of President Donald Trump. It’s unclear if Charles Kushner, a real estate mogul, is the lead bidder in the ownership group.

Reports earlier Thursday indicated that Jeffrey Loria had a preliminary agreement to sell the Miami franchise for $1.6 billion. It’s also unclear whether Kushner is part of the group in advanced discussions with Loria. Loria has owned the team since 2002.

Charles Kushner has served time in prison for tax evasion, witness tampering and illegal campaign contributions.

The Marlins went 79–82 last season.