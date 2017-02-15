MLB

Philadelphia Phillies: Will J.P. Crawford rebound?

Crawford, the Phillies’ shortstop of the future, is coming off a disappointing, injury-marred season; he batted only .244 with a .647 OPS after moving to Triple A. On the other hand, he just turned 22, and Baseball America still rates him as the 12th-best prospect in the game, down from No. 6 a year ago. A good camp by Crawford, and incumbent shortstop Freddy Galvis will be in trouble; his .274 on-base percentage last season was the lowest in the majors.

