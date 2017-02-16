Preliminary Grade (Jan. 13): C+

Key moves since preliminary grade: Signed SS Erick Aybar and OF Collin Cowgill; signed 1B Wil Myers to a contract extension

Shortstop has been the bane of general manager A.J. Preller's existence since he took over the Padres in 2014, and while Aybar is coming off a dismal season, signing him to a minor league deal to see if there’s anything left and to provide an alternative to Luis Sardinas isn’t a bad move. More important is the six-year, $83 million extension the club gave to All-Star first baseman Myers, which gives San Diego an affordable centerpiece while it goes through another lean phase.