Preliminary Grade (Feb. 1): B+

Key moves since preliminary grade: None

Centerfielder Dexter Fowler and pitcher Brett Cecil are fine additions, but a rotation that’s returning just one starter who had an ERA+ above 89 in significant major league duty (Carlos Martinez) was just dealt a major blow: top prospect Alex Reyes will miss the season due to Tommy John surgery. That places extra pressure on getting better seasons from Mike Leake (87 ERA+), Michael Wacha (81 ERA+), Adam Wainwright (89 ERA+) and Lance Lynn, the latter of whom missed last season while recovering from Tommy John surgery.