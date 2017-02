Winners and losers from the MLB off-season

Bryce Harper absolutely crushed a home run off Sean Gilmartin to deep right-center field in the second inning of Saturday's Spring Training game against the Mets.

Watch the moonshot home run below:

Harper is coming off a season in which he struggled by his standards and finished with 24 home runs, 86 RBIs and a .243 batting average.