Jose Reyes sued by ex-mistress for child support

Mets infielder Jose Reyes has been sued by Christina Sanchez in Nassau County (NY.) Family Court for not paying her enough in child support, according to the New York Daily News.

According to the suit, Sanchez has a 7-year-old daughter, Liyah, with Reyes, who has married to Katherine Ramirez since 2008. Reyes and Ramirez have three daughters together.

Reyes was arrested on Oct. 31, 2005 on domestic abuse charges, but Ramirez declined to further the case and charges were eventually dropped. Reyes was suspended 52 games by MLB and eventually released by the Rockies before signing with the Mets after completing his suspension.

Sanchez' lawyer, Steven Gildin, says Reyes has not been paying 17% of his income in child support as is required by law.

"It's not about the money, however," Gildin said. "We would take less if Reyes did the right thing and be a daddy to his daughter. Jose and his wife and three daughters live in a $7 million mansion. They are together and have love and the daughters have any financial item one could desire.

"My client's daughter would like to know her three sisters. She would not like to only know her daddy through box scores."

A court date is scheduled for March 22, but it is unlikely Reyes will be there as he is with Team Dominican Republic at the World Baseball Classic and will join the Mets for spring training after.