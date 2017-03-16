Miami Marlins pitcher Jose Fernandez was behind the wheel of a boat that crashed and killed him and two other passengers, according to investigators.

In the final report released by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission and obtained by the Miami Herald, Fernandez would have been charged with manslaughter and other crimes had he survived.

Authorities have said that toxicology reports confirmed that Fernandez had cocaine and alcohol in his system at the time of the crash.

Fernandez’s attorney’s maintained throughout the investigation that Fernandez was not driving the boat when it crashed.

Investigators say that the determination of Fernandez driving the boat was made because of the damage on the boat's console and the condition of Fernandez's body. DNA from Fernandez was also found on the boat's throttle and steering wheel.

The boat Fernandez, Emilio Jesus Macias, 27, and Eduardo Rivero, 25 were traveling in was going more than 65 miles an hour at the time of the crash in the early morning hours of Sept. 25.

The families of the two men who were killed are suing Fernandez's estate, each seeking $2 million in damages.

- Scooby Axson