MLB

Barry Bonds rejoins Giants in front office role

SI Wire
an hour ago

Barry Bonds will rejoin the San Francisco Giants as a special advisor to the CEO, the team announced Tuesday.

Bonds, 52, MLB’s all-time home run leader, won four of his seven MVP awards with the Giants as a player and set the record for home runs in a season there, becoming one of the most decorated players in franchise history. His playing legacy has been tainted by his central role in baseball’s steroids scandal, but after returning to baseball as the Marlins’ hitting coach last season, Bonds will return to the Giants organization working alongside CEO Larry Baer.

“We are delighted to welcome Barry back home to the Giants,” Baer said in a statement. “As one of the greatest players of all-time, Barry’s contributions to our organization are legendary. He joins Willie Mays, Willie McCovey, Orlando Cepeda and other distinguished alumni who help advise the club and we look forward to working with him again.”

Bonds will help represent the Giants at community events, serving in somewhat of an ambassadorial capacity.

“I am excited to be back home with the Giants and join the team in an official capacity,” Bonds said. “San Francisco has always been my home and the Giants will always be my family. I look forward to spending time with the team, young players in the system as well as the Bay Area community.”

