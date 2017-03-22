Former Phillies, Mets and Yankees manager Dallas Green died Wednesday at age 82, the Phillies organization announced.

Green managed the Phillies to a World Series title in 1980 and later managed the Yankees for a season in 1989, and the Mets from 1993–96. He also notably served as executive vice president and general manager of the Cubs in the 80s, helping build the 1984 Chicago team that won 96 games before losing in the NLCS to the Padres.

He is also known as the first Cubs exec to aggressively push for lights at Wrigley Field, eventually securing approval for night games at the ballpark before leaving to manage the Yankees.

Green was 454–478 as a manager.