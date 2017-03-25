MLB

Cubs avoid shooting outside team hotel in Las Vegas

SI Wire
an hour ago

A traveling contingent of Chicago Cubs players and personnel avoided a shooting that took place outside their hotel on the Las Vegas strip on Saturday.

A four-hour standoff took place after a gunman opened fire inside a stopped double-decker bus near the Cosmopolitan Hotel. He eventually gave himself up to police. The standoff began about 11 a.m. Saturday with a shooting that killed one person and injured another.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that Cubs players boarded two buses minutes after the shooting took place, just prior to the ensuing police lockdown. The Cubs later played the Reds nearby. The shooter was arrested during the game.

Two people were taken to the hospital after the shooting, University Medical Center spokeswoman Danita Cohen said. One died, and the other was in fair condition, Cohen said. That person suffered minor injuries, police said.

Former NBA player Scot Pollard, who was also staying at the Cosmopolitan, told The Associated Press by phone that he was at a bar at the hotel-casino around 11 a.m. when he saw several people, including staff, running through the area toward the casino and repeatedly screaming "get out of the way." After he was told that the area would be closed, he went back to his room, which oversees the Strip.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

