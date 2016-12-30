MMA

Watch: Alex Garcia delivers brutal knockout at UFC 207

Extra Mustard
Saturday December 31st, 2016

Good night, Mike Pyle.

UFC 207 got off to a hot start as Alex Garcia did not need much time to deliver a right-hand punch for a first-round knockout against the 41-year-old Pyle.

The result could be the end of Pyle's long career as he has been MMA fighting since 1999.

Watch Garcia's blast below:

Body kick. Takedown, Knockout punch. That's all she wrote, folks.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters