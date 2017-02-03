WSOF 35 returns to New York with three title fights

World Series of Fighting is returning to New York for its next event, slated to take place at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Verona on March 18.

On New Year's Eve, World Series of Fighting 34 drew an audience of 1.325 million viewers on NBC with four title bouts on the card.

Three title fights will headline WSOF 35. Blagoy Ivanov (14-1) is defending his heavyweight strap against former UFC fighter Shawn “Savage” Jordan (19-7) in the main event. Jordan also played football at LSU, winning BCS National Championships under both Nick Saban and Les Miles.

Featherweight champion Lance “The Party” Palmer (11-2) is making his first title defense against undefeated rising star Andre “The Bull” Harrison (15-0) in the co-main event. Palmer won the belt at WSOF 32 by defeating Alexandre Almeida.

Timur “The Lucky” Valiev (11-2) and Bekbulat Magomedov (17-1) will square off for the vacant bantamweight title. Former bantamweight champion Marlon Moraes defended his belt successfully against Josenaldo Silva at WSOF 34 before becoming a free agent. He has reportedly been in talks with the UFC, and the title has been vacated as a result.

The main card will kick off Saturday, March 18 at 11 p.m. ET on NBCSN.