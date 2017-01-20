Caitlyn Jenner to attend Donald Trump inauguration

Caitlyn Jenner says she will attend the presidential inauguration of Donald Trump on Friday.

Jenner, who won an Olympic gold medal in the decathlon in 1976, is a long-time Republican and spoke at Republican National Convention in Cleveland in July.

Jenner transitioned from Bruce Jenner in 2015 and has been an advocate in lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender issues.

Republicans need help understanding LGBTQ 🏳️‍🌈 issues and I'm here to help! — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) January 18, 2017

Jenner was invited to the inauguration by the American United Fund, a non-profit organization that works to advance "the cause of freedom for LGBT Americans by making the conservative case that freedom truly means freedom for everyone."

- Scooby Axson