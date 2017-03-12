Watch: Kyle Busch and Joey Logano fight after Las Vegas race
Joey Logano and Kyle Busch were involved in a scuffle after the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race in Las Vegas.
Busch's face was bloodied but said the incident was not intentional and Busch did not hit him.
Busch needed to be retrained by security officials.
Watch the incident below:
we need more brawls in NASCAR pic.twitter.com/pG7yOwBAHa— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) March 12, 2017
Other footage shows Busch approach Logano before throwing the first punch.