NBA

Cavaliers taunt Warriors with wall photo of LeBron's Game 7 block on Iguodala

Extra Mustard
Sunday December 25th, 2016

The Cavaliers beat the Warriors in Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals thanks in part to one of the greatest defensive plays in Finals history. 

If you've forgotten, LeBron James hustled back to miraculously block a layup attempt by Andre Iguodala late in Game 7. 

The Warriors surely haven't forgotten. But the Cavs decided to remind them anyway. The Cavs made sure this image would be conspicuous when the Warriors arrived for their Christmas Day matchup with the Cavs at Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland. 

Notice the photoshopped ring on LeBron's finger!

This is what Christmas is all about. 

