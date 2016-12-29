NBA

Watch: Russell Westbrook ejected for arguing with refs

SI Wire
Friday December 30th, 2016

Russell Westbrook got a little hot under the collar and was ejected from Thursday’s game against the Grizzlies after arguing with referees.

Westbrook was assessed back to back technicals midway through the third quarter after a shot clock reset and ejected. It was unclear what specifically miffed him. The Thunder were trailing 61–45 at the time.

It was an unspectacular night for Westbrook, who finished with 21 points, five rebounds, no assists and six turnovers on 6-of-19 shooting. These were his ninth and 10th technical fouls of the season. After the game, he expressed his frustration.

“I just don’t get reffed the same,” he contended, making a point of how often he draws contact without calls on his way to the basket.

The Thunder lost 114–80 in their biggest loss of the season.

