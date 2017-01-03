Jae Crowder was not pleased with the fans rooting for Gordon Hayward and against the Celtics in Tuesday night's 115-104 win over the Utah Jazz.

Crowder finished the game with 21 points and a season-high five three-pointers.

“I hear the cheering [for Hayward] before the game,” Crowder told reporters after the game. I didn't like that at all. I think that was a sign of disrespect to me from the fans. That sparked a little fire in me.”

He took to Twitter to express his disappointment:

HOME TEAM FANS CHEERING FOR THE OPPOSING PLAYERS NOW.. AW MAN OK... SMH BUT GOOD WIN FELLAS ONTO THE NEXT ONE.!! — JAE CROWDER (@CJC9BOSS) January 4, 2017

Another Twitter user replied, "Welcome to boston jae...love it or leave it" before he replied "< I HAVE NO PROBLEM LEAVING IT.!" and then deleting the tweet. He also retweeted a user that said "Come back home to the Mavs."

• Peak Greek: The Rise Of Giannis Antetokounmpo

Crowder was drafted out of Marquette by the Cleveland Cavaliers in the second round of the 2012 NBA draft. He was traded to the Mavericks, where he played from 2012 to 2014.