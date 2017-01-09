Knicks officials and players are unaware as to why starting point guard Derrick Rose missed Monday’s game against the Pelicans, The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Rose was a late, unexpected scratch and was replaced in the starting lineup by Brandon Jennings. Head coach Jeff Hornacek said after the game that the team had not heard from Rose, who was at shootaround earlier in the day according to teammates.

Wojnarowski reports that Rose’s relationship with Hornacek “has been frayed in recent weeks,” and that he was “privately fuming” about being benched in the fourth quarter on Friday in favor of undrafted rookie Ron Baker.

ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne later reported that Rose had left the team without permission to deal with a family situation.

There are strong indications that Derrick Rose returned to his hometown of Chicago. — Frank Isola (@FisolaNYDN) January 10, 2017

After the game, coach Jeff Hornacek was unable to give much of an update but confirmed the team had not heard from Rose. He did say he expects him back.

Hornacek said Knicks expect him back. Says he can't say any more. "We’re not going to go into it. Everything will become clear later on." — Mike Vorkunov (@Mike_Vorkunov) January 10, 2017

Center Joakim Noah, a good friend of Rose’s, said he spoke with Rose after the game, who is “OK.”

Joakim Noah says he spoke to Rose after the game. "He's OK." Does not elaborate. — Howard Beck (@HowardBeck) January 10, 2017

Rose, 28, has averaged 17.3 points, 4.5 assists and 3.9 rebounds after coming over from the Bulls this summer in a trade. New York has now lost 8 of 9 after a 110–96 home loss to the Pelicans.

– Kenny Ducey