Report: Knicks don’t know why Derrick Rose missed Monday’s game
0:43 | NBA
NBA

SI Wire
Tuesday January 10th, 2017

Knicks officials and players are unaware as to why starting point guard Derrick Rose missed Monday’s game against the Pelicans, The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Rose was a late, unexpected scratch and was replaced in the starting lineup by Brandon Jennings. Head coach Jeff Hornacek said after the game that the team had not heard from Rose, who was at shootaround earlier in the day according to teammates.

Wojnarowski reports that Rose’s relationship with Hornacek “has been frayed in recent weeks,” and that he was “privately fuming” about being benched in the fourth quarter on Friday in favor of undrafted rookie Ron Baker.

ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne later reported that Rose had left the team without permission to deal with a family situation.

After the game, coach Jeff Hornacek was unable to give much of an update but confirmed the team had not heard from Rose. He did say he expects him back.

Center Joakim Noah, a good friend of Rose’s, said he spoke with Rose after the game, who is “OK.”

 

Rose, 28, has averaged 17.3 points, 4.5 assists and 3.9 rebounds after coming over from the Bulls this summer in a trade. New York has now lost 8 of 9 after a 110–96 home loss to the Pelicans. 

– Kenny Ducey

