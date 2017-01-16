NBA

After committing a flagrant foul on LeBron, Draymond Green mocks him for flailing

After committing a Flagrant 1 foul on LeBron James during Monday night’s game, Draymond Green made fun of the way LeBron reacted to the contact.

Green laid out James with a clothesline on a fastbreak, sending him backward toward the ground. He then walked over to some fans seated courtside and mocked James for flopping.

The joke was on Draymond, who was assessed the flagrant. He also, you know, committed a flagrant on LeBron and missed a game during last year’s Finals. Golden State went on to blow a 3–1 lead.

– Kenny Ducey

