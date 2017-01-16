After committing a Flagrant 1 foul on LeBron James during Monday night’s game, Draymond Green made fun of the way LeBron reacted to the contact.

Green laid out James with a clothesline on a fastbreak, sending him backward toward the ground. He then walked over to some fans seated courtside and mocked James for flopping.

​

The joke was on Draymond, who was assessed the flagrant. He also, you know, committed a flagrant on LeBron and missed a game during last year’s Finals. Golden State went on to blow a 3–1 lead.

– Kenny Ducey