DeMarcus Cousins tosses garbage cans after contentious foul call

17 minutes ago

After being called for a controversial foul toward the end of Saturday’s 102–99 loss to the Bulls, Kings center DeMarcus Cousins was seen by reporters throwing garbage cans out of frustration.

Cousins, who finished with 42 points and 14 rebounds, was trailing Dwyane Wade on a fastbreak and was whistled for a touch foul.

It appeared that Cousins never, in fact, touched Wade, who missed a dunk with under 15 seconds to go.

A photo sent out after the game showed coffee cups and food containers spilled on the floor, with coffee coating part of the floor.

– Kenny Ducey

