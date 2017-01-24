NBA

Report: Kyle Lowry victim of multi-million dollar burglary ring

SI Wire
an hour ago

Raptors star Kyle Lowry’s Philadelphia-area home was hit by a multi-million dollar burglary ring, police told CBS Philadelphia.

Lowry, a Philly native who starred at Villanova, was reportedly victimized by a group with a wide scope across the area, operating out of a jewelry store front, surveiling targets and dodging complex security systems.

From the report:

Police said the store amounted to a front, where millions of dollars of stolen jewelry was moved, resold or melted down. Shazad is described in court papers as “the fence” of the criminal organization. Each defendant is charged with a slew of felony counts, including a corrupt organizations charge.

The Raptors and Lowry declined comment to CBS.

Per the Associated Press, an estimated $1.5 million worth of items was taken by the ring from August 2015 to July 2016. 

