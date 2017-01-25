NBA

Jimmy Butler, Dwyane Wade call out Bulls teammates, bash effort after loss

Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade went in on their teammates’ effort following a difficult Bulls loss to the Hawks on Wednesday night.

Chicago fell cold in the fourth quarter and blew a 10 point lead in the final three minutes of the game, losing 119–114. The Hawks never led until taking control in the fourth. Chicago dropped to 23–24 and an unremarkable 14–10 on their home court.

Butler scored 40 points in 40 minutes while Wade added 33 points in 31 minutes, with Doug McDermott’s 10 making him the only other Bull in double figures. At one point late in the game, Butler and Wade combined to score 21 straight points.

Wade, the team’s elder statesman in his first year with Chicago, questioned if his teammates cared enough. Butler echoed that. “It just doesn't mean enough to guys around here. And it pisses me off,” Wade told reporters.

"I can look at Jimmy and say Jimmy is doing his job. I think Jimmy can look at me and say Dwyane is doing his job,” Wade said. “I don’t know if we can keep going down the line and be able to say that.”

