NBA

Charles Oakley throws shade at Barkley over LeBron comments: ‘Stop drinking at work’

SI Wire
2 hours ago

Charles Oakley never misses a chance to crack on Charles Barkley.

Longtime rivals dating back to their playing days, Oakley chimed in Tuesday morning as Barkley’s beef with LeBron James flared up.

First:

Anyway, here’s what Oakley said:

And here’s what LeBron said after Barkley called him “whiny” on TV Monday night, after the Cavs lost to the Mavericks.

It never ends. Nothing ever ends.

