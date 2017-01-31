Charles Oakley throws shade at Barkley over LeBron comments: ‘Stop drinking at work’
Charles Oakley never misses a chance to crack on Charles Barkley.
Longtime rivals dating back to their playing days, Oakley chimed in Tuesday morning as Barkley’s beef with LeBron James flared up.
First:
Anyway, here’s what Oakley said:
I love everything LeBron James said about the hater he need to stop drinking at work. TNT can I stop by and get a drink— Charles Oakley (@CharlesOakley34) January 31, 2017
And here’s what LeBron said after Barkley called him “whiny” on TV Monday night, after the Cavs lost to the Mavericks.
It never ends. Nothing ever ends.