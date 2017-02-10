Hall of Famer Magic Johnson says he wants to call the shots in his new role with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Johnson was hired as an advisor to the franchise last week and will have a role in ownership, evaluating players and helping the team get back to its past success.

"Working to call the shots, because it only works that way," Johnson told USA Today. "Right now I'm advising. I get that. But at the end of the day, then we all got to come together and somebody's got to say, 'I'm making the final call,' all right? And who's that going to be? So, we'll see what happens.''

The Lakers have missed the playoffs in each of the past three seasons and the last time they appeared in the postseason was in 2013 when they were swept in the first round by the San Antonio Spurs.

Johnso says his exact role or how long he will stay will be determined by Lakers co-owner and president Jeanie Buss.

"Look, Jim knows where we are, Jeanie knows where we are, as a franchise, and so some decisions have to be made,'' Johnson said. "I may only be in this role for a short term, I may be here for a long time. We'll just have to wait and see what happens. I can't tell you that right now."

Los Angeles has a 18–37 record this season, which is the second worst record in the Western Conference.

