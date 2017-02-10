NBA

Magic Johnson says he wants to 'call the shots' with Lakers

SI Wire
33 minutes ago

Hall of Famer Magic Johnson says he wants to call the shots in his new role with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Johnson was hired as an advisor to the franchise last week and will have a role in ownership, evaluating players and helping the team get back to its past success.

"Working to call the shots, because it only works that way," Johnson told USA Today. "Right now I'm advising. I get that. But at the end of the day, then we all got to come together and somebody's got to say, 'I'm making the final call,' all right? And who's that going to be? So, we'll see what happens.''

The Lakers have missed the playoffs in each of the past three seasons and the last time they appeared in the postseason was in 2013 when they were swept in the first round by the San Antonio Spurs.

Johnso says his exact role or how long he will stay will be determined by Lakers co-owner and president Jeanie Buss.

"Look, Jim knows where we are, Jeanie knows where we are, as a franchise, and so some decisions have to be made,'' Johnson said. "I may only be in this role for a short term, I may be here for a long time. We'll just have to wait and see what happens. I can't tell you that right now."

Los Angeles has a 18–37 record this season, which is the second worst record in the Western Conference. 

- Scooby Axson

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters