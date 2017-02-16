NBA

Watch: Bulls beat Celtics after controversial foul call

SI Wire
38 minutes ago

The Bulls inched past the Celtics on Thursday night in the final game before the All-Star break after a controversial foul call on Marcus Smart sent Jimmy Butler to the line for the tying and go-ahead free throws.

Chicago was down one when Butler took Smart off the dribble, spun and pulled up from around the free throw line. As time expired, the refs surprisingly blew the whistle, ruling that there was contact made, presumably on Butler’s elbow.

Whether or not there was contact, it probably wasn’t close enough to make that call. The Celtics were irate.

Life goes on.

Weird supplementary fact: the Bulls have now won 17 consecutive regular-season home games televised by TNT. Conspiracy?

Jeremy Woo

