The Bulls inched past the Celtics on Thursday night in the final game before the All-Star break after a controversial foul call on Marcus Smart sent Jimmy Butler to the line for the tying and go-ahead free throws.

Chicago was down one when Butler took Smart off the dribble, spun and pulled up from around the free throw line. As time expired, the refs surprisingly blew the whistle, ruling that there was contact made, presumably on Butler’s elbow.

Whether or not there was contact, it probably wasn’t close enough to make that call. The Celtics were irate.

Marcus Smart whistled for fouling Jimmy Butler on last-second game-winning attempt. Did he actually make contact? pic.twitter.com/yom949ruVa — The Crossover (@TheCrossover) February 17, 2017

Life goes on.

Weird supplementary fact: the Bulls have now won 17 consecutive regular-season home games televised by TNT. Conspiracy?

- Jeremy Woo