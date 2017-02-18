A host of NBA stars and celebrities came out to raise money for the Sager Strong foundation on All-Star Saturday night.

After Rockets guard Eric Gordon won the three-point contest, TNT host Ernie Johnson took the court to emcee a surprise celebration of the late, great Craig Sager, bringing out players (many of them in street clothes) and a host of other personalities to stroke threes for charity.

James Harden, Reggie Miller, DeMar DeRozan, Candace Parker, actors Michael B. Jordan and Anthony Anderson and DJ Khaled joined Gordon, Kyrie Irving, Kemba Walker and others in raising $500,000 for Sager’s charity, dedicated to cancer research.

A very special moment at #NBAAllStar



We are all #SagerStrong! pic.twitter.com/aNeVNxkdBi — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 19, 2017

Everyone is getting buckets for #SagerStrong pic.twitter.com/pfqHFj0mQ4 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 19, 2017

After Steph Curry missed a number of attempts at a half-court shot, the final dollar total was cemented by Sager’s son making a layup, assisted by Shaquille O’Neal.

Sager, a beloved TNT reporter, died last year at age 65 after a long battle with Leukemia.