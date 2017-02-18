Pacers’ Glenn Robinson III wins Slam Dunk Contest

Pacers forward Glenn Robinson III is this year’s Slam Dunk Contest champion, beating out Suns rookie Derrick Jones Jr. for the honors.

Robinson pulled off an reverse dunk over teammate Paul George, the Pacers’ mascot and a cheerleader to grab the win. Jones struggled to finish in the final round, and Robinson, who was an underdog coming in, was able to snatch the crown.

The winning dunk is below.

Here’s his other dunk from the final round:

His first dunk of the night was his most impressive.

The contest on whole was rather underwhelming, with favorite Aaron Gordon bowing out early (and coming off a recent foot injury) and DeAndre Jordan coming up with a so-so showing.

Earlier in the evening, Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis won the skills competition and Rockets guard Eric Gordon won the three-point shootout.