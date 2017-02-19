NBA

Jimmer Fredette drops 73 points for Shanghai Sharks in China

SI Wire
an hour ago

Ex-NBA player Jimmer Fredette scored 73 points in a Sunday night loss by the Shanghai Sharks to the Zhejiang Guangsha Lions of the Chinese Basketball Association.

Fredette's 73-point clinic is the fourth-most points scored by a player in a single CBA game. Only Errick McCollum (82), Quincy Douby (75) and Bobby Brown (74) have scored more in a CBA game.

According to ESPN, Fredette is among the league leaders with his 36 points per game and won the league's All-Star game 3-point contest.

Behind The Scenes: How Aaron Gordon's Drone Dunk Plans Went Awry

Fredette is in his first season in the CBA after five seasons in the NBA with stints on the Kings, Pelicans, Knicks and Bulls.

Fredette and the Sharks will participate in the CBA playoffs, which begin on Feb. 24.

