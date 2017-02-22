NBA

Reports: Wizards acquire Nets’ Bogdanovic for Nicholson, first-round pick

The Wizards have acquired Nets shooting guard Bojan Bogdanovic and forward Chris McCullough in exchange for forward Andrew Nicholson, guard Marcus Thornton and a 2017 first-round pick, The Vertical’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

The Nets were reportedly “determined” to get a first for Bogdanovic, who is set to be a restricted free agent. Brooklyn now has two first-rounders: Washington’s and Boston’s (the Celtics hold swap rights and are sure to exercise them, acquiring the Nets’ all-but guaranteed high draft pick). ESPN’s Zach Lowe reports the pick is lottery-protected, in the event the Wizards (currently third in the East) miss the playoffs.

Bodganovic beefs up the Wizards’ thin bench as they head toward the postseason. The 27-year-old wing is averaging 14.2 points per game and shooting 35.7% from three this season. McCullough is a second-year forward who has received little playing time.

Washington signed the 27-year-old Nicholson to a four-year deal in free agency but have played him sparingly. Thornton is a journeyman guard averaging 6.6 per game off the bench for the Wizards, but had not appeared in a game since Jan. 3.

- Jeremy Woo

