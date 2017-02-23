Knicks forward Kristaps Porzingis sustained a sprained right ankle in New York's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night, and he will undergo additional testing to determine the severity of the injury on Friday.

The 7'3" forward left the game just before halftime and did not return. He wore a walking boot after the game and told reporters he didn't know how much time he expected to miss as a result of the injury.

Porzingis has played in 50 of the Knicks' 58 games, missing time earlier this season with an Achilles injury. He entered Thursday's contest, a 119–104 loss to the Cavs, averaging 18.3 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 2.0 blocks per game.

With the loss to Cleveland, the Knicks fell to 23–35, 12th in the Eastern Conference.