DeMarcus Cousins fined $50,000 for two instances of directing foul language at fans
Pelicans big man DeMarcus Cousins has been fined $50,000 by the NBA for directing inappropriate language at fans on two occasions, the league announced Thursday.
On Sunday night in Los Angeles, Cousins responded to a heckler by saying “suck a d---, b----.” The next night, in Utah, Cousins responded to another heckler by saying “sit your fat ass down.”
Cousins was fined $50,000 by the Kings in December after blowing up at a reporter over a piece he had written about Cousins’s brother. He has incurred a $25,000 fine in October after being ejected from a game.
The Pelicans are 2–6 since acquiring Cousins in a trade with the Kings.