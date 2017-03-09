Pelicans big man DeMarcus Cousins has been fined $50,000 by the NBA for directing inappropriate language at fans on two occasions, the league announced Thursday.

On Sunday night in Los Angeles, Cousins responded to a heckler by saying “suck a d---, b----.” The next night, in Utah, Cousins responded to another heckler by saying “sit your fat ass down.”

Cousins was fined $50,000 by the Kings in December after blowing up at a reporter over a piece he had written about Cousins’s brother. He has incurred a $25,000 fine in October after being ejected from a game.

The Pelicans are 2–6 since acquiring Cousins in a trade with the Kings.