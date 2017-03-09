NBA

DeMarcus Cousins fined $50,000 for two instances of directing foul language at fans

1:05 | NBA
DeMarcus Cousins goes on epic rant after scoring 55 points
SI Wire
an hour ago

Pelicans big man DeMarcus Cousins has been fined $50,000 by the NBA for directing inappropriate language at fans on two occasions, the league announced Thursday.

On Sunday night in Los Angeles, Cousins responded to a heckler by saying “suck a d---, b----.” The next night, in Utah, Cousins responded to another heckler by saying “sit your fat ass down.”

Cousins was fined $50,000 by the Kings in December after blowing up at a reporter over a piece he had written about Cousins’s brother. He has incurred a $25,000 fine in October after being ejected from a game

The Pelicans are 2–6 since acquiring Cousins in a trade with the Kings. 

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide - from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Seth Davis, and more - delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters